Sunday Morning Spotlight: Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Mike Panich from Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning to tell us why this is the perfect time to hit the slopes.

Fueled by heaps of snow from last week’s winter storm and excitement for the Winter Olympics, there’s no better time to get out to Swiss Valley.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy your time at the hill from sunup to sundown.

Stop by Feb. 8th to take part in the 8th annual Snow Cup Games featuring fish tossing events, stein holding competitions, and snowshoe races.

There will also be a beer garden stocked with craft brews from Tapestry Brewing.

“The Olympics this year, the snow--everything is just bringing great crowds out. Everybody is enjoying the ski and snowboard sport. Winter sports this year have really boomed. Everybody watching that in the Olympics has just brought them out in droves,” Panich said.

Don’t miss out on their Sunday specials when you can get a full day of skiing from 9:00 A.M-5:00 P.M. for just $50, rentals and lift tickets included.

