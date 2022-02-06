Pandemic fatigue hurting heart health, survey shows

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the pandemic continues, a new survey from Cleveland Clinic reveals Americans are becoming less interested in maintaining healthy habits, which could negatively affect the heart.

Results reveal one-in-four Americans who tested positive for the virus say it impacted their heart.

The survey also shows fewer people are walking during the day and 77% report they often or sometimes spend their day sitting.

“If people lose interest in keeping the healthy lifestyles it is going to create a problem long-term because once the arteries get blocked or once your high blood pressure creates a problem in the heart muscle, there is no way to reverse these problems in an easy way,” says Dr. Samir Kapadia, chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

In addition, the survey indicates two-out-of-five people say they’ve experienced a heart-related issue since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Kapadia says exercising daily and maintaining a healthy diet could help prevent future heart problems.

