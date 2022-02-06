IHSAA girls basketball sectional championships (mostly) in the books

Girls sectionals push on in Indiana Saturday.

Most sites played their championship games on Saturday as originally-scheduled, but weather forced a few locations to push their semi-finals to that day. Those teams will go on to play their sectional title game on Tuesday, February 8th.

4A, Sectional 3

Plymouth 51, Mishawaka 44

4A, Sectional 4 - semifinals pushed to Saturday, February 5

Penn 42, Warsaw 30

Elkhart 45, Concord 34

Elkhart & Penn will play AT Penn on Tuesday, February 8th for the sectional championship.

3A, Sectional 18

Culver Academy 59, Kankakee Valley 27

3A, Sectional 19

South Bend Washington 76, Mishawaka Marian 44

3A, Sectional 20

West Noble 56, Tippecanoe Valley 51

2A, Sectional 35

Fairfield 49, Bremen 46

1A, Sectional 50 - semifinals pushed to Monday

Argos 52, Trinity School at Greenlawn 30

Culver 56, Triton 48

Argos will face Culver in one sectional semifinal, and West Central will play Oregon-Davis in the other; both games will take place AT Fairfield High School.

