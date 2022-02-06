IHSAA girls basketball sectional championships (mostly) in the books
Girls sectionals push on in Indiana Saturday.
Most sites played their championship games on Saturday as originally-scheduled, but weather forced a few locations to push their semi-finals to that day. Those teams will go on to play their sectional title game on Tuesday, February 8th.
4A, Sectional 3
Plymouth 51, Mishawaka 44
4A, Sectional 4 - semifinals pushed to Saturday, February 5
Penn 42, Warsaw 30
Elkhart 45, Concord 34
Elkhart & Penn will play AT Penn on Tuesday, February 8th for the sectional championship.
3A, Sectional 18
Culver Academy 59, Kankakee Valley 27
3A, Sectional 19
South Bend Washington 76, Mishawaka Marian 44
3A, Sectional 20
West Noble 56, Tippecanoe Valley 51
2A, Sectional 35
Fairfield 49, Bremen 46
1A, Sectional 50 - semifinals pushed to Monday
Argos 52, Trinity School at Greenlawn 30
Culver 56, Triton 48
Argos will face Culver in one sectional semifinal, and West Central will play Oregon-Davis in the other; both games will take place AT Fairfield High School.
