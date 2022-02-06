How to eat like an Olympic athlete

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want to become an Olympic athlete, or want to feel like one, experts say what you eat plays a big role.

Cleveland Clinic Phycologist and Registered Dietician Dr. David Creel says athletes purposely pick foods that will help them improve their performance both physically and mentally.

Some of those foods include “lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats like avocados or nuts.”

And while maintaining a healthy diet matters, drinking enough water and getting enough sleep plays an important part as well.

“Rest is important for both athletes and non-athletes in a really sets the stage for how we eat. They really go hand-in-hand. So for instance, if someone doesn’t sleep well, they get up late, they skipped breakfast, they make poor choices throughout the day or they may over eat late at night, and when I over eat late at night, they don’t sleep well and this vicious cycle just continues day after day,” Dr. Creel says.

Dr. Creel also says athletes are really good at timing their meals out to help reach peak performance, something everyone, not just Olympians, can benefit from.

