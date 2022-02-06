Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

Dramatic video shows an officer saving a student after a speeding car goes through a crosswalk. (SOURCE: CECIL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, BUS PATROL)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

