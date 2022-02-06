Advertisement

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht speaks at ‘Science Alive’

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids at the St. Joseph County Public Library know a little more about how weather works thanks to a familiar face here at WNDU.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht ended up being the star of the show at ‘Science Alive’ because much of the event is moving to a later date this spring.

Children watched a presentation while Matt told them the in’s and out’s of how the weather works.

The rest of the show is will be rescheduled.

Dates and times and still to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend
Homicide investigation in South Bend
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in South Bend
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
Dashcam footage of truck accident released
Crumbl Cookies set to open up in Mishawaka soon!
Crumbl Cookies, new Dairy Queen set to open in Michiana

Latest News

Paddyshack 'Ice Cream for Breakfast'
Paddyshack 'Ice Cream for Breakfast'
'Science Alive' - clipped version
'Science Alive' - clipped version
Dowagiac Ice Time Festival - clipped version
Dowagiac Ice Time Festival - clipped version
Stevensville Polar Plunge
Stevensville Polar Plunge