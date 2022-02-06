First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht speaks at ‘Science Alive’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids at the St. Joseph County Public Library know a little more about how weather works thanks to a familiar face here at WNDU.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht ended up being the star of the show at ‘Science Alive’ because much of the event is moving to a later date this spring.

Children watched a presentation while Matt told them the in’s and out’s of how the weather works.

The rest of the show is will be rescheduled.

Dates and times and still to be determined.

