The 24th Annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction has biggest turn out yet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Courageous and strong, ‘A Night of Knights’ was the theme of the 24th Annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction.

Held at The Armory in South Bend, the event supports ‘Reins of Life,’ a program that offers therapeutic horse back riding for individuals with special needs.

“This dinner is in honor of our daughter Kelsey, who uhm, we started this 24 years ago, but she started riding at Reins 28 years ago,” said Mark Meekhof, Kelsey’s father, and a founder of the dinner and auction.

Kelsey had cerebral palsy, and lived her life in a wheelchair. Her parents, Carla and Mark were so appreciative of what the program did for their daughter, they wanted to create a fundraiser, and even after her passing, they have continued to put on the dinner and auction to raise money in support of ‘Reins of Life.’

“Horses, because they are flight animals, they are very emotionally sensitive. They can tell if their herd’s heart rate is changing or if someone is feeling down or anxious,” said Aly Stscherban, a ‘Reins of Life’ Instructor.

Carla Meekhof, Kelsey’s mother, said that horse-assisted therapy greatly helped her daughter.

“Those horses, it’s amazing what happens. I mean, even our daughter didn’t talk before she started riding a horse,” Carla said.

Aly Stscherban told 16 News Now that horses can help not only mentally, but physically as well.

“And horses also help promote core strength and improved gait movement, walking movement. Just because, when we ride a horse we’re utilizing the same muscles that you and I use when we’re walking,” said Stscherban.

All proceeds from the event support horse-assisted programs for children and adults with disabilities in South Bend and Michigan City, and if you would like to get involved in the dinner and auction or in one of the ‘Reins of Life’ programs you can visit the ‘Reins of Life’ website here.

