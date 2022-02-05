Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening.(Kentucky State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have been located safe and unharmed in Illinois.

An Amber Alert was initially activated for the four children on Friday evening.

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. and left the victim’s residence with four boys.

A neighbor told police they witnessed Gray take the four children, load them in a Jeep and flee the scene. Gray’s relationship with the children is unknown.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 WAVE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in South Bend
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in South Bend
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend
Crumbl Cookies set to open up in Mishawaka soon!
Crumbl Cookies, new Dairy Queen set to open in Michiana
Wheet was charged for driving into a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.
Mishawaka doctor who drove into protestors settles in civil lawsuit
What’s happening at a former Madison Center building?

Latest News

Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
The Minneapolis mayor imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday
Minnesota mayor halts no-knock warrants
Girl Named Tom announced their first show in the area after winning the Voice, and they're...
Girl Named Tom add second performance date