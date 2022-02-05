Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals
Here are the scores for local Indiana girls semi-sectional games from February 4.
4A, Sectional 3
Mishawaka 57, Michigan City 50
Plymouth 49, LaPorte 37
4A, Sectional 4
Penn vs. Warsaw (postponed)
Concord vs. Elkhart (postponed)
3A, Sectional 18
Kankakee Valley 47, Knox 43
Culver Academies 64, Wheeler 32
3A, Sectional 19
Mishawaka Marian 72, South Bend Clay 15
South Bend Washington 80, South Bend St. Joe 32
3A, Sectional 20
Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 41
West Noble 61, Lakeland 53
2A, Sectional 35
Bremen 72, SB Career Academy 17
Fairfield 53, Westview17
1A, Sectional 50
Oregon-Davis vs. West Central (postponed)
Triton vs. Argos (postponed)
1A, Sectional 51
Fremont 71, Hamilton 23
Blackhawk Christian 51, Lakewood Park Christian 35
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.