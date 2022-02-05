Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals

Here are the scores for local Indiana girls semi-sectional games from February 4.

4A, Sectional 3

Mishawaka 57, Michigan City 50

Plymouth 49, LaPorte 37

4A, Sectional 4

Penn vs. Warsaw (postponed)

Concord vs. Elkhart (postponed)

3A, Sectional 18

Kankakee Valley 47, Knox 43

Culver Academies 64, Wheeler 32

3A, Sectional 19

Mishawaka Marian 72, South Bend Clay 15

South Bend Washington 80, South Bend St. Joe 32

3A, Sectional 20

Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 41

West Noble 61, Lakeland 53

2A, Sectional 35

Bremen 72, SB Career Academy 17

Fairfield 53, Westview17

1A, Sectional 50

Oregon-Davis vs. West Central (postponed)

Triton vs. Argos (postponed)

1A, Sectional 51

Fremont 71, Hamilton 23

Blackhawk Christian 51, Lakewood Park Christian 35

