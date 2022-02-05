Advertisement

People gather for annual fish competition in Dowagiac

People gather for annual fish competition in Dowagiac
People gather for annual fish competition in Dowagiac(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - People gather for the annual ‘Dowagiac Ice Time Festival’ Saturday.

There were ice sculptures, live ice carvings, s’mores and a frozen fish toss competition.

“We started it about eight or nine years ago and every single year it gets bigger and bigger, more people come out. Well, they see us having fun, so they jump in, but we’ve got kids and parents, they are second homeowners...make sure they are at their second homes for this weekend so they can compete in the frozen fish toss, which just cracks me up,” said Organizer Kris Soenen.

The festival is a family-friendly event,  hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say they plan to have the festival again next year.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in South Bend
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in South Bend
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
Crumbl Cookies set to open up in Mishawaka soon!
Crumbl Cookies, new Dairy Queen set to open in Michiana
Dashcam footage of truck accident released

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
'National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day'
PaddyShack celebrates ‘National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance Pet: Meet Anna
February is National Pet Dental Health Month and this special focus month reminds us that...
Pet Vet: Preventing Dental Disease