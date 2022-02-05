People gather for annual fish competition in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - People gather for the annual ‘Dowagiac Ice Time Festival’ Saturday.

There were ice sculptures, live ice carvings, s’mores and a frozen fish toss competition.

“We started it about eight or nine years ago and every single year it gets bigger and bigger, more people come out. Well, they see us having fun, so they jump in, but we’ve got kids and parents, they are second homeowners...make sure they are at their second homes for this weekend so they can compete in the frozen fish toss, which just cracks me up,” said Organizer Kris Soenen.

The festival is a family-friendly event, hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say they plan to have the festival again next year.

