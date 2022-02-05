Advertisement

PaddyShack celebrates ‘National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’

'National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day'
'National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day'
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many started the day with a sweet treat.

That’s because it’s ‘National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.’

PaddyShack in Granger saw a huge crowd come through.

They offered waffles with ice cream and a ton of toppings.

The best part? It was only $7.00.

The local, family-owned business opened in 2019.

“This is a fun day in the winter and so we’ve had success the last couple of years. And last year was a COVID year and we were successful and this year has been equally as much fun. I am always so happy to see all the customers come in,” said Owner of PaddyShack Michelle Padrnos.

PaddyShack offers a variety of ice cream flavors and is open seven days a week.

