First Fridays ‘Fire & Ice’ event draws big crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend celebrated another First Fridays.

This month’s theme was ‘fire and ice.’

Organizers said this particular event is always a popular one.

“Especially this week after we’ve hunkered down and having the snow days it’s a nice opportunity to get outside,” said Senior Director of Marketing & Events for DTSB Kylie Carter.

There were live ice carvings, fire dancing and fireworks.

“We are tying in with the Olympics opening, so we are doing a recreation of the Olympic torch...We’ve got some things, like the Morris 100 is going to do an ice carving...,” Carter said.

There were also fire pits throughout downtown to warm up.

“To have something for everybody. I know a lot of times it’s hard to find things to do in the winter, especially free things. We try to provide those opportunities for families to get out and make some memories in downtown,” said Carter.

The city also did something special this year.

In partnership with Aloft hotel, they put up a lighted heart on the building.

It was the city’s Valentine’s Day gift to the community.

“The inspiration came from visiting Chicago and whenever our family goes in, and we are driving on Lakeshore Drive, we are always looking at the city skyline and it’s always changing,” said Executive Director of DTSB Willow Wetherall.

“We want to feel the love and share the love in downtown throughout the month of February,” said Carter.

DTSB hopes more businesses will participate too.

