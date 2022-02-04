What’s happening at a former Madison Center building?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents have reached out to 16 News Now asking what is happening at a former Madison Center building, in the 700 block of North Niles Avenue in South Bend.

The building, which once served as a children’s psychiatric center, is now being used for a variety of things according to property owner Dave Matthews.

Matthews said people, nonprofits and a restaurant are renting out space.

For over a year, there has been concern from nearby residents about the city’s homeless moving into this building, especially those from the Motels4Now program.

In fact, back in March of 2021 the idea of using the building for transitional housing was shot down after opposition from residents and the city administration.

While Matthews declined to comment on its possible use for the Motels4Now program now, St. Joe County Auditor Mike Hamann told 16 News Now, “This is different from Motels4Now, which is a low-barrier intake facility. These are people who have been living in homes or apartments but faced eviction.”

These individuals do receive Emergency Rental Assistance.

Mayor James Mueller’s administration said, “The City was recently made aware that the former Madison Center is being utilized for housing without the proper occupancy approvals by the State and local building departments. The property owner’s reported use of the building is as a hotel, which requires a variance from the development standards.”

Matthews, however, said, “Last year, we hired a licensed architect to change the legal Use from Institution, to a legal Use for a Hotel (R2).”

Attorney Dick Nussbaum, who is representing some residents, shared this:

“Probably the major frustration is that this process hasn’t been as transparent as they would like it to be. There’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

Matthews said he hopes to eventually convert some of the building into a hotel for visiting athletes.

“I guess I would encourage Mr. Matthews...that he ought to try to share some of those plans in more detail,” said Nussbaum.

The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will discuss a rezoning variance at a public hearing on Monday, February 7, at 4 pm.

The BZA staff has recommended that the variance be granted, but board members do not have to necessarily go along with the staff recommendation.

