What potential buyers and sellers need to know about the housing shortage

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - For those looking to buy or sell homes in 2022, a housing shortage is bringing new challenges, as well as opportunities.

“This is something that’s brand new, we haven’t seen it. It really kind of started just before the pandemic hit,” says Alan Jeffries, the CEO for the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.

Since 2020, the housing inventory has been declining, making it difficult for people to buy and sell homes.

“With the pandemic and this constriction of the supplies of housing, people aren’t moving as much as they once were,” says Mark Fisher, the CEO of the Indiana Association of Realtors.

Mark Fisher and Alan Jeffries both tell 16 News Now that the lack of inventory is making it hard for people to move up in the market.

“We’ve had a big decline in people listing their houses due to the fact that they can’t find new houses to move into,” says Jeffries, “What we really need is some starter homes built, instead of us building all of these $500,000 and ups. We really need to build those starter homes in that $150,000 to $225,000 range.”

Jeffries says that developers aren’t building as many entry level homes, as it isn’t affordable or lucrative for them to do so. Thus, there aren’t enough starter and mid-size homes on the market to satisfy all of the potential buyers.

“With the housing market being so localized, really there’s no silver bullet. I think sometimes we look for that one answer that’s gonna solve our challenges, but there’s a lot of things that communities can be doing to increase their housing supply,” says Fisher.

Fisher tells 16 News Now that contacting local officials and looking into zoning codes are two ways that community members can advocate for more affordable housing.

“So definitely still a good time to buy, great time to sell. If you can find something, that’s the key,” says Jeffries.

According to a press release put out by the Indiana Association of Realtors, inventory of homes for sale has decreased across all 92 counties in Indiana by 14.5 percent, and in St. Joseph County, inventory has decreased by over 38 percent from December of 2020 to December of 2021.

