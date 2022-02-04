Smokestack Brew in Mishawaka set to close

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Smokestack Brew in Mishawaka will be closing its doors next month.

The owners have decided not to renew their lease of the ‘Old Boiler House’ building at the 100 Center.

A Facebook post explains that the business is no longer able to ensure the level of service and value customers have come to expect. This is accredited to labor shortages, inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

Smokestack Brew joins multiple small businesses who have struggled in the past couple of years.

