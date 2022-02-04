Saint Joseph Health System to host vaccination clinics on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System is hosting vaccine clinics tomorrow.

Those older than 5 will be able to receive first and second doses.

Boosters are available to those 12 and older.

The clinics will be at Sister Maura Brannick Health Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A clinic will also be available at St. Joseph Pavilion from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in’s are welcome but you can also register here.

