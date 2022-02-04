Advertisement

Safety tips on proper household heating as temps drop

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Temperatures are continuing to drop across most of the country, and experts have offered some tips on how to warm up your home safely.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 25,000 residential fires are connected with the use of space heaters every year.

Anyone using a space heater in their home, should have it on low, on a flat surface, and at least three feet away from any items that could catch fire.

“I think it is very important when they use space heaters. They are necessary, they’re safe, but like everything else, they need to be used properly in order to be safe,” said Dr. Baruchi Fertel of the Cleveland Clinic.

And for those who have a garage and looking to warm up their car, make sure the garage door is fully open to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from occurring.

