Police investigating overnight homicide in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly shooting.

The homicide happened shortly after midnight in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.