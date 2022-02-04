Advertisement

Police investigating overnight homicide in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly shooting.

The homicide happened shortly after midnight in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

