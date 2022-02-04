Advertisement

National Wear Red Day held Friday in support of ‘Go Red for Women’ movement

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Friday is National Wear Red Day in support of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement.

This year’s theme is “Reclaim Your Rhythm” as a reminder that after a couple of tough years in a pandemic, women need to put their heart health first.

“I think it’s getting women to learn to be more in tuned with their own health and the early warning signs,” says Amy Kintz, Go Red for Women Michiana chair. “If they’re aware of heart disease early on, things can be done to help correct it and prevent it from worsening and leading to death.”

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in this country, and one in three deaths are from some form of cardiovascular disease.

Here are a few things you can do to be more heart healthy:

  • Be aware- know your numbers! Like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar
  • Make a commitment to exercise more
  • Eat better
  • Learn CPR

There are many more tips on the American Heart Association’s website.

