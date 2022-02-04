Advertisement

Mishawaka doctor who drove into protestors settles in civil lawsuit

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka doctor who allegedly drove around traffic cones and into a crowd of demonstrators has settled a civil lawsuit on the matter.

Last month, a lawsuit seeking damages from Dr. Glenn Wheet due to negligence and battery was dismissed without revealing terms of the settlement.

The incident took place on the Fourth of July in 2020, as peaceful protestors gathered on the Main Street bridge in Mishawaka.

The man who brought the suit, Trevor Davis, claims he was hit by Wheet’s vehicle and dragged several hundred yards.

Dr. Wheet still faces a criminal charge of criminal recklessness.

His trial is scheduled to start on February 22.

