Medical Moment: Heart Repair

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Every year, 182,000 people have a heart valve replacement. And now many of those patients will need to have that replaced during their lifetime.

This February marks 34 years for John and Susan Bowler, an anniversary they didn’t know if they would make.

“He’s had two heart surgeries. Two open heart surgeries,” said Susan.

Bowler’s first surgery at age 45 was a bypass, his second, was to repair a failing mitral valve. So, when he started having trouble walking their dogs, he knew it was life-threatening.

“I would go around, and I’d have to stop, you know, catch my breath,” said John.

“He could barely walk 10 feet,” said Siddharth Wayangankar, a Structural Interventionalist at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville.

Another open heart surgery was too risky. But timing was everything. A new FDA procedure gave Bowler a second chance to replace his already repaired mitral valve. Blood flows between the different chambers of the heart through valves. On the left side of John’s heart, his mitral valve replacement was not working. A new procedure, called transcatheter mitral valve in ring, or TMVIR, uses a catheter to replace a valve in the ring.

“The innovative factor about this procedure is that we have used the technology that’s tried and tested in the aortic position,” said Wayangankar. “We take the same valve, we reverse it. We go from the right side of the heart to the left side, all transcatheter, all minimally invasive through the groin of the patient.”

The valve starts working immediately. Compared to open heart surgery, patients recover quicker and feel better faster.

Now, Bowler is back on the right track with his dogs leading the way.

