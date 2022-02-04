Indiana State Police issue road safety tips amid harsh conditions

(WNDU) - Before you travel, it’s important to take some supplies with you that can help keep you safe.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says every driver should keep items like water, food, a blanket, and warm clothing in their vehicle - especially in freezing temperatures.

“It’s just one of those situations where we ant to talk about being overly prepared and having made preparations that you never have to use. And that’s what we’re talking about here because I would guarantee probably a vast majority of people haven’t really thought about the what if or what do I need,” said Bohner.

If you’re out on the road, make sure you have your proper medications with you and to keep an eye on the gas tank. With heavy snowfalls, it’s important to remember to drive cautiously, and to always be aware of your surroundings.

