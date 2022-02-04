Heavy snowfall has residents spending time outside in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Around a foot of snowfall in Granger, Indiana has buried driveways, streets, and just about everything else.

Now, residents are spending time outside, shoveling driveways and playing in the snow.

Siblings, Allie and A.J. Tessier, had a snow day today, and spent it sledding down a hill that was formed from their neighbors plowing their driveway.

“We’ve just been playing a lot out here, and we’re trying to make us go the farthest, and it’s really fun,” Allie said.

Throughout the neighborhood, children enjoyed their day off, and some adults even enjoyed spending time outside shoveling.

“I love the snow, like after it stopped snowing yesterday, if you came out, it was dead quiet, because the snow absorbs all the sound. It’s amazing,” said Granger resident, Alan Ponce De Leon.

Ponce De Leon said that he had been out shoveling and playing in the snow with his daughter.

Across the Michiana area, winds are picking up, temperatures have continued to drop, and snow drift is expected to add even more height to the snow piles that line streets and driveways.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.