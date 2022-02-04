Hearing delayed for teen murder suspect in Berrien County
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The hearing for a teen murder suspect in Berrien County that was originally scheduled for Friday has been pushed back.
According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Royal Robertson is accused of killing 17-year-old Quwang-Tri Jones back in October 2021. He was 14 at the time.
A hearing was scheduled for Friday over whether to try him as an adult. However, court officials tell us that hearing has been moved to next Friday, Feb. 11.
A second person has already taken a plea deal in the case.
