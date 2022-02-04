‘Girl Named Tom’ adds second show in Shipshewana after selling out first show
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - After selling out faster than any show in Blue Gate Theatre history, Girl Named Tom has agreed to perform a second show on April 23 at 1 p.m.
The local trio of siblings recently won NBC’s “The Voice.”
The extra show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 and may be purchased by visiting TheBlueGate.com or by phone at 260-768-4725.
Ticket prices range from $29.95 to $44.95.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.