‘Girl Named Tom’ adds second show in Shipshewana after selling out first show

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - After selling out faster than any show in Blue Gate Theatre history, Girl Named Tom has agreed to perform a second show on April 23 at 1 p.m.

The local trio of siblings recently won NBC’s “The Voice.”

The extra show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 and may be purchased by visiting TheBlueGate.com or by phone at 260-768-4725.

Ticket prices range from $29.95 to $44.95.

