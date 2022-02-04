Advertisement

‘Girl Named Tom’ adds second show in Shipshewana after selling out first show

Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty with the band “Girl Named Tom” won the battle last night and will advance to the next round.(NBC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - After selling out faster than any show in Blue Gate Theatre history, Girl Named Tom has agreed to perform a second show on April 23 at 1 p.m.

The local trio of siblings recently won NBC’s “The Voice.”

The extra show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 and may be purchased by visiting TheBlueGate.com or by phone at 260-768-4725.

Ticket prices range from $29.95 to $44.95.

