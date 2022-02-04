First Alert Forecast: Arctic Air Is Here, Light Snow Possible Tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for a few light snow showers moving in later in the early evening. There is the chance for some accumulation between a coating and an inch of new snow. This is with a clipper system moving to the north. This means that a reinforcing shot of cold air is likely into Saturday. High of 19.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light snow is possible across northern portions of Michiana. A clipper system will move through bringing light snow showers and the chance to see between a coating and an inch of new snow through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the single digits by morning. Low of 4.

SATURDAY: A few light snow showers lingering into the morning. The skies will clear into the afternoon with highs remaining in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Then temperatures drop again into the lower teens overnight. High of 20.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds but staying calm. We will see more sunshine in the morning as temperatures begin to rise. Highs will top out near 30 degrees by the afternoon. High of 29.

LONG RANGE: Staying chilly into next week with most of the area remaining dry through the first part of the week. The chance for snow showers returns by the end of next week as a few clipper systems could move through bringing the chance for some light accumulating snow. We will keep an eye on the end of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, February 3rd , 2022

Thursday’s High: 21

Thursday’s Low: 14

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

