Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Amy Shovan reached out to 16 Helps You after she says she lived a whole year at the Walnut Trail Apartments without heat - among other problems.

But her troubles aren’t over despite no longer living in her old apartment.

Shovan said the property manager is asking her to pay rent and late fees on a month where her pipe burst and couldn’t live in her apartment. The property manager was contacted and said she wanted some time to speak with Amy to straighten out her situation before making any comment.

This is how Amy said the conversation went.

“She said would try to fix everything and remedy this as long as I didn’t speak to any news channels,” Shovan told us.

Amy believes she shouldn’t be on the hook in the first place. Not only does she claim that her heat never worked outside the first two weeks she moved in, but she also says the only solution the property manager gave her two space heaters.

In August, she says a pipe burst after the property neglected to address earlier signs of the issue.

She couldn’t live in her apartment at the time and says it was even worse after the problem was fixed.

“They demolished my bathroom, the furnace room is still not repaired. There are holes in the ceiling. The manager had told me she wanted to wait until Monday or else they’d have to bust up the cement with jackhammers and it would bother my neighbors,” Shovan said. “Very humiliating to me and at that point, the neighbors are fine. They don’t have a leak, they have heat, I had none of that. Everything was ripped up. All the carpet. The amount of sewer flies was so abundant, it was hard to talk. It’s hard to even think about.”

Shovan’s lease ended last week and now she’s living in a hotel until she can find a new place to live.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.