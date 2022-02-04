Advertisement

Downtown South Bend: February First Fridays ‘Fire & Ice’

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s First Fridays are here once again, with the February theme ‘Fire & Ice’.

The event will take place February 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and will feature live ice carvings, fire dancing, and a fireworks show!

Warm up at fire places and fire pits throughout downtown, and enjoy a S’mores station at Studebaker Plaza.

Plus there will be a special Valentine’s gift for the community on one of the downtown buildings.

Participating restaurants of the event will donate 10% of proceeds to Beacon Children’s Hospital. For full details and to plan your evening, please click here.

