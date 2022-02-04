Dashcam footage of truck accident released
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have released dashcam video from a crash that left a truck hanging off an overpass.
Many remember the crash that happened last week at mile marker 83 on the toll road in Mishawaka.
In the video you can see that a minivan loses control - crashing into the semi causing the driver to also lose control.
The Fed-Ex truck went over the edge of the overpass - stopping over the railroad tracks.
Thankfully no one was injured.
