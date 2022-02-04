Crumbl Cookies, new Dairy Queen set to open in Michiana

(WNDU) - Michiana get ready to “crumbl”!

A Crumbl Cookies Bakery is looking to locate in the 5300 block of North Main St. in Mishawaka, according to construction design release forms on file with the state of Indiana.

The chain’s website indicates it already has locations in the likes of Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Evansville. Crumbl Cookies is the nation’s fastest growing cookie company. If you would like to learn more about their products, you can click here.

Paperwork also points to plans to build a new 25,000 sq. ft. Dairy Queen restaurant in the 200 block of Dixie Way north of Roseland.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.