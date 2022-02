SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating an accidental shooting.

It happened on the 1300 block of Elwood. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.

