Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One woman is in critical condition after a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday on M-86 near Rambadt Road in Nottawa Township. Police say a pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck.

A 65-year-old woman from Centreville who was driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Press release from St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department:

Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports that on 2/2/2022 at 0339 hours, Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at M-86 near Rambadt Rd., Nottawa Twp., St. Joseph County. A pickup truck driven by a 65 year old female from Centreville was traveling west on M-86 when she crossed the centerline. A 35 year old Constantine man was driving semi-truck and tanker trailer and was traveling east on M-86. The two vehicles were involved in a traffic crash. The female driver was transported to Bronson Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation. Centreville Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Lifecare Ambulance, and Bowers Towing assisted the Sheriff Department.

