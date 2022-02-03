Advertisement

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

(Gray)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One woman is in critical condition after a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday on M-86 near Rambadt Road in Nottawa Township. Police say a pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck.

A 65-year-old woman from Centreville who was driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Press release from St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department:

Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports that on 2/2/2022 at 0339 hours, Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at M-86 near Rambadt Rd., Nottawa Twp., St. Joseph County. A pickup truck driven by a 65 year old female from Centreville was traveling west on M-86 when she crossed the centerline. A 35 year old Constantine man was driving semi-truck and tanker trailer and was traveling east on M-86. The two vehicles were involved in a traffic crash. The female driver was transported to Bronson Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi had minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation. Centreville Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Lifecare Ambulance, and Bowers Towing assisted the Sheriff Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ending; Chilly Friday and Saturday
With the amount of snow expected, there’s a chance you could get stuck on the road or in a ditch.
What to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts
Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts
Rodney the Rodent makes his annual prediction.
Rodney the Rodent’s Annual Prediction for Michiana

Latest News

From dementia to heart disease, research is proving that music can be as powerful as some...
Medical Moment: Music as medicine
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A recently married mother of two from Cassopolis has a message for those waiting to get...
Family shares message after losing loved one to COVID
Dr. Wheet has settled after recklessly driving his car through a crowd of people.
Dr. Wheet Civil Suit Settlement