Wednesday’s Child: Aaron’s wish

(WNDU) - As an active 11-year-old, Aaron is a boy who loves sports and school.

“I play soccer, basketball, and football. I like video games because they’re fun and they keep me occupied,” said Aaron.

Grant Me Hope shared Aaron’s story. He looks forward to being on high school teams. He would like to continue playing sports in college so that he can turn professional. Aaron just wants to belong. Belong to a team. Belong to a family. It’s something he looks forward to celebrating.

“My favorite holiday is my birthday because I get presents,” said Aaron.

Aaron is good at school and hands on activities.

“At school, I learned about how to make syrup,” said Aaron. He enjoyed learning how to take sap from a tree and made something sweet. “We cooked it and it turned into syrup.”

Described as a polite child with a huge heart, Aaron needs a forever family to share his love.

If you would like to learn more about Aaron, click here for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=56112

Michigan | GrantMehope

