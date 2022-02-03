St. Joseph Ice Fest rescheduled to late February

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2022 Ice Fest in St. Joseph has been rescheduled from this weekend to later in the month, due to the frigid weather.

Ice carvers for the event travel nationwide to perform, however, the current and predicted road conditions have left them unable to make the drive. The St. Joseph City staff and the Public Works Dept. have sent out a notification to event organizers that with the imminent snowfall, they may not be able to keep up with snow removal as needed.

The three day event will now take place in downtown St. Joseph from February 25-27 pending the St. Joe City Commission’s approval.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.