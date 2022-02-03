Advertisement

St. Joseph Ice Fest rescheduled to late February

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2022 Ice Fest in St. Joseph has been rescheduled from this weekend to later in the month, due to the frigid weather.

Ice carvers for the event travel nationwide to perform, however, the current and predicted road conditions have left them unable to make the drive. The St. Joseph City staff and the Public Works Dept. have sent out a notification to event organizers that with the imminent snowfall, they may not be able to keep up with snow removal as needed.

The three day event will now take place in downtown St. Joseph from February 25-27 pending the St. Joe City Commission’s approval.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow ending, winds increase
UPDATE: Officer involved in Village Green Mobile Home Park shooting identified
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
It happened in the 25000 block of SR 119, just east of Wakarusa.
Emergency crews respond to barn fire in Elkhart County
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Forecast: Forecast still on track for impactful winter storm Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
The St. Joseph Ice Festival has been rescheduled to late February due to predicted snowfall.
St. Joe Ice Fest Rescheduled
A house fire has occurred on Portage Ave. in South Bend on Wednesday, February 2nd. No one was...
House fire on Portage Ave. in South Bend
Generic Chemotherapy IV
Medical Moment: Treating ‘Chemo’ Brain