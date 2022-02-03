Advertisement

Notre Dame student to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” Host Mayim Bialik with Matthew Downing.
“Jeopardy!” Host Mayim Bialik with Matthew Downing.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - A University of Notre Dame student will be competing in the upcoming 2022 “Jeopardy!” National College Championship.

Matthew Downing, a senior from Ronkonkoma, N.Y., will be among 36 college students vying for a $250,000 grand prize on the popular game show next week.

His on-air appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

Downing is a marketing major, with a second major in applied and computational mathematics and statistics. He is involved in a wide array of organizations on campus, including Camp Kesem, the Student International Business Council, and the men’s boxing club.

His summer work experience includes internships with UPS in 2020 and KPMG in 2021, which is where he will continue his employment after graduation.

