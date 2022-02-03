Medical Moment: Treating ‘Chemo’ Brain

Despite so many medical breakthroughs over the past century, cancer is still far too common of a disease. The side effects of treating cancer, especially the side effects of chemotherapy, can be long lasting.

Nearly every chemo patient experiences some short-term problems with their memory and some will feel the impact for the rest of their lives. However, according to reports there may be a simple solution to ease the impact of chemo brain.

Tessa Gauzy was young vibrant and healthy until one particular day.

“One day just after a run, I was like, my breast hurts and it hadn’t done that before. And I was like, okay. So, when I was taking my shower after, I felt the lump.”

Tessa had been diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma. She then underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. And although both have their side effects, it was the chemo that threw her for a loop.

“Most patients diagnosed with cancer will experience some degree of cognitive decline throughout their cancer experience,” said Elizabeth Salerno, PhD MPH Asst. Professor of Surgery at Washington University.

Chemo brain usually improves within 9-12 months. But up to 20 percent may have long-term effects including problems with memory, word retrieval, concentration, following instructions, multitasking, and setting priorities. A study from Washington University in St. Louis found that once diagnosed, rest may not be the best medicine.

“Patients may benefit more from moving their bodies and being physically active in the days and weeks leading up to treatments rather than just sitting and resting,” Salermo continued.

Another study out of Dana Farber suggests aerobic exercises like walking, running, dancing, or cycling have the most impact.

Tessa found her focus by spinning.

“It’s kind of been a lifesaver,” she said as she peddles her way through cancer.

