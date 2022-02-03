Medical Moment: Music as medicine

Music is medicine.

It can wake up the brain, calm our hearts, and ease our fears.

From dementia to heart disease, research is proving that music can be as powerful as some medications to help heal what ails us.

Carol Rosenstein, founder and executive director of Music Mends Minds Inc., uses music to bring back lost memories.

“Some of them have just been sitting like stone and they hear a familiar melody, and they start to open their eyes and … vocalize, and tap, and snap,” she says.

Music storage cells in our brain do not succumb to the disease process.

And music doesn’t just impact our brain. A review of 23 studies, covering 15 hundred patients found that listening to music reduced heart rate, blood pressure, and anxiety in heart disease patients. And a Harvard study proved cardiac patients who listened to music recovered from heart attack and stroke faster.

“Somehow the music releases the elixirs that allow us to respond,” Rosenstein says.

A study found healthy adults aged 60 to 85 without previous musical experience improved their processing speed and memory after just three months of weekly 30-minute piano lessons and three hours a week of practice, whereas the control group showed no changes.

