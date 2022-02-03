Advertisement

Man arrested outside Supreme Court in October returns to same spot

Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area...
Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area Thursday.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man arrested in October after illegally parking outside the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the same spot Thursday.

Capitol Police said Dale Paul Melvin parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the court building Thursday morning, prompting the department to temporarily shut down the area out of an abundance of caution.

“Our agents also noticed concerning language on a public social media account believed to belong to Mr. Melvin that related to his presence at the U.S. Supreme Court,” Capitol Police said in a news release.

Melvin agreed to leave the area after speaking with officers. He was not arrested.

Capitol Police said they had arrested Melvin on Oct. 5 for failure to obey and assault on a police officer after he “illegally parked in front of the Court and caused a major disruption to the Capitol campus and the community.”

The case is still pending with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police said in October that they didn’t know what motivated Melvin, who also reportedly made concerning statements at the Capitol Complex in August.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light to Moderate Snow Continues in Parts of Michiana
With the amount of snow expected, there’s a chance you could get stuck on the road or in a ditch.
What to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts
Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts
Rodney the Rodent makes his annual prediction.
Rodney the Rodent’s Annual Prediction for Michiana

Latest News

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
A staple of the northern Indiana area is set to close its doors due to an on-going labor...
Smokestack Brew set to close its doors
A couple of businesses eye opening up in the Michiana area over the coming year. Crumbl Cookies...
Crumbl Cookies, new Dairy Queen open up in Michiana
Amid heavy snowfalls, Sgt. Ted Bohner gives safety tips when traveling on the roads over the...
Staying Safe on the Road