INDOT gives update on winter storm cleanup

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As snow cleanup continues across Michiana, 16 Morning News Now checked in with INDOT Northwest for an update on road conditions.

On Thursday, crews will focus on clearing ramps, turn lanes and the side of the road. They will also be watching for any drifting due to the high winds.

And because salt becomes 80 percent less effective at 20 degrees, plows will likely drop other materials instead of salt.

“Our drivers have been absolutely phenomenal,” said Cassandra Bajek, public relations director for INDOT Northwest. “A lot of the roadways look much better than we anticipated on them looking this morning, so that’s been really great. They’ve been out doing 12 hour shifts for at least the last 24 hours but kind of longer than that.”

INDOT still asks you to stay off the roads if possible.

If you’d like check out live interstate cameras and see where plows currently are, visit 511in.org

