House fire on Portage Ave. in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A house fire has occurred in South Bend Wednesday evening.

The South Bend Fire Department were dispatched at 4:40p.m. to 1042 Portage Ave. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke on the second floor of the house.

After performing a search of the residence, they reported that no one was inside and that the house was vacant.

They proceeded to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, stay tuned as we follow this story.

