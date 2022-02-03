Advertisement

Holcomb confident state resources are ready to meet inclement weather

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident that Indiana has the resources to respond to the winter storm.

Holcomb is not calling for a state of emergency and said agencies will have the resources they need for an effective response.

“We want to make sure if you’re out, if you have to be out, that you’re not tailgating. We have a lot of people out on the roads right now that are tying to make it safe for you so please don’t tailgate,” said Holcomb. “If you see a power line down or trees down, don’t go near the power line. Report it, call 911.”

State offices will not close and he deferred to local businesses to make sound decisions based on their respective conditions.

Holcomb also asked Hoosiers to do their part by being prepared for changing weather patterns. He has urged drivers to stay off the roads and to have patience.

