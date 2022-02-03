Advertisement

Group of moms gathers to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Mass. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts is letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light to Moderate Snow Continues in Parts of Michiana
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
With the amount of snow expected, there’s a chance you could get stuck on the road or in a ditch.
What to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow
Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts
Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts
Rodney the Rodent makes his annual prediction.
Rodney the Rodent’s Annual Prediction for Michiana

Latest News

“Jeopardy!” Host Mayim Bialik with Matthew Downing.
Notre Dame student to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC to outline strategy to fight gun violence
Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive