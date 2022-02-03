Advertisement

‘Girl Named Tom’ to perform in Shipshewana

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning that a local trio of siblings that won NBC’s “The Voice” is planning a performance here in Michiana.

“Girl Named Tom” is the first group to win the singing competition, and they were awarded $100,000 and a recording contract. But you don’t have to wait for an album release because they’re performing at the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana on April 23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4,  at 10 a.m. at thebluegate.com, or by calling 260-768-4725.

