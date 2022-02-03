Electric van maker at former Hummer plant in Mishawaka facing issues

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The road has suddenly turned rocky for the company called ELMS (Electric Last Mile Solutions) that is making all-electric commercial delivery vans at the former civilian Hummer plant in Mishawaka.

The company’s stock has plummeted, the C.E.O. has resigned, and previously issued financial statements will have to be re-issued.

Last September, ELMS celebrated as its first production units rolled off the assembly line.

Last week, the company had plans to celebrate its grand opening with community leaders. Those were cancelled at the last minute with COVID being the cited reason why.

Suddenly, there appears to be little to celebrate in the near future.

In a surprise announcement made on Tuesday, ELMS CEO and public face, James Taylor, resigned after a company investigation into “certain sales of equity securities” and the “legal, disclosure, and tax consequences of those transactions.

According to the company, “previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and therefore, should no longer be relied on.”

The company’s written statement goes on to say, “executive purchased equity in the company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation.”

One year ago today, ELMS’ stock closed at $12.71 a share. Yesterday, the close was at half that amount, $5.59. Today, ELMS closed at $2.71 per share, down 51 percent on the day.

In a written statement, the Interim CEO, Shauna McIntyre said “I want to assure all of our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, investors, and employees of our continued focus and dedication to the company’s ongoing business and mission.”

