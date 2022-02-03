Cassopolis woman who died from Covid-19 urging others to get vaccinated with legacy

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A recently married mother of two from Cassopolis has a message for those waiting to get vaccinated, but unfortunately, she isn’t around anymore to share it.

Jessica Estep beat a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer back in September, only to pass away from Covid-19 just a few days ago.

Her family told 16 News Now why her passing shows how vaccination protects more than just yourself.

Estep’s fight against cancer left her immunocompromised, and even though she was fully vaccinated, she could still catch the virus from someone else.

Now her family is sharing her message in hopes that others get vaccinated to protect their friends and neighbors, if not themselves.

Estep raised her two kids as a single mother.

She took on a cancer diagnosis no one thought she could beat.

“So it was just so exciting when she got through it,” said Jessica’s sister Melissa Estep.

Her life was taking a new direction before Covid-19 cut it short just a few months after learning she was cancer-free.

“So to lose her to coronavirus because her lungs collapsed was such a blow,” Melissa said.

Estep was scheduled to get her booster shot and took her personal protection seriously, but she also understood there was only so much she could do being immunocompromised.

“She was hoping at least her circle of friends, family, and coworkers would get vaccinated so she wouldn’t have to run the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus,” said Jessica mother Vickie Estep.

It’s unclear how Estep got exposed to the virus, but she expressed to her mother how important it was that people get vaccinated, so others like her aren’t left behind in the wake of the pandemic.

“We had promised her when she got her cancer diagnosis that we’d support her in raising her children should the worst happen, never dreaming that we would be called upon to raise her children but here we are just months later,” Vickie said.

Estep leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter and 19-year-old son, as well as a husband who she married in November of 2021.

Her legacy is to encourage her community to take the steps that make sure tragedies like this don’t happen again.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page set up after Estep passed.

Vickie says all the donations will go to supporting her two children as they grow up and transition into adulthood.

