American Heart Association provides shoveling safety tips amid heavy snowfalls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow is simply a part of living in Michiana, and while locals say this doesn’t compare to the blizzards of 1967 or 1978, they’re already hard at work shoveling and plowing it.

“You probably need to be doing it more than three or four times through the course of this storm,” says Larry Loeboch, who prefers using a snow blower. “Right now, there is not a lot of snow but it is extremely heavy because the temperature is so high so it’s not fluffy at all. Even a big snow blower will get clogged.”

With more snow on the way it’s important to remember to take breaks often.

“I’m doing it now. I’ll do it again late afternoon, and maybe again in the evening,” says Tim Jones, who prefers shoveling. “That’ll be more time, but I’ll probably avoid a heart attack. That way, it won’t be too strenuous.”

The American Heart Association is sharing some helpful tips for how you and your family can clear snow safely this winter.

· Give yourself a break. Take frequent stops and remember to listen to your body as it responds to the physical activity.

· Rest often to avoid overworking your heart. If you are tired, avoid putting more strain on your body by resting.

· Experts also say you shouldn’t eat a heavy meal before shoveling. Eating a big meal before shoveling will add extra strain onto your heart which can be detrimental to your health.

· And always be aware of signs of hypothermia and heart attack symptoms. It is important to call 911 for help the moment heart attack symptoms are brought to your attention, those precious moments can make all the difference when it comes to a medical emergency.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.