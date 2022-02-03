130 INDOT plows working 24/7 in NW district

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In the thick of the snowstorm, hundreds of plow truck drivers are working to keep Michiana roads safe and clear.

“There’s just so much snow building up on the roadway because of how fast it’s falling. It’s really difficult to keep up with it when it’s falling at this kind of rate, so consistently, so we’re definitely urging motorists to stay home if they can,” stated Cassy Bajek, spokeswoman for INDOT- Northwest.

Trucks are working in tandem on busy roads such as the Bypass and U.S. 31. Bajek said drivers are still following plows too closely.

“I don’t think people realize how limited the field of vision is for our drivers,” she remarked.

St. Joseph County Emergency Management Director John Antonucci said the public should only drive for essential reasons, such as employment or medical appointments. He believes employers should also be proactive in safeguarding workers in the severe weather.

“We ask businesses and, and those healthcare institutions to be somewhat prudent and say, ‘Look, we know this weather is coming, let’s hold you over. We have facilities here that you could sleep, and we can feed you,’ and so on and so forth,” said Antonucci. “I applaud our 911 Center, because they were forward-thinking enough to contact us yesterday and ask us for cots. So we took 10 cots down there, and they set up a little barracks so that that people could stay there and be able to report for work - and more importantly be safe.”

The City of South Bend Department of Public Works released a statement on Wednesday:

“We are experiencing the heavy snow that was expected for today. Our crews are working around the clock to keep the main and secondary streets clear and safe for emergency vehicles and local traffic. They’ll continue to plow the mains and secondaries until the snow stops and the streets are clear. After that we will move into residential streets. We ask residents to limit their travel to essential functions so that our crews have more room to plow. If people must be out, allow extra time, drive with caution and don’t crowd the plows.”

