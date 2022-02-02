Advertisement

YWCA unveils award for racial justice and equity

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - YWCA North Central Indiana has announced a new award to honor young people working for racial justice and equity.

The YWCA Youth Justice Award will recognize those between the ages of 12 to 18 “who live the YWCA mission by working to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, and dignity.”

The new award was announced at the Indiana University Civil Rights Heritage Center in South Bend on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

“We created this award because we believe there are a lot of youth in our community that are doing incredible work in the area of racial justice and equity,” said the YWCA President & CEO Susan Tybon. “And yet we don’t know who some of those youth are, so we really need your help.”

To nominate someone for the Youth Justice Award, simply click here.

Nominations will be accepted until March 15.

