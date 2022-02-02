Advertisement

What to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the snow

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are asking you to avoid travel during the snowstorm unless absolutely necessary.

If you do have to drive, take it slow and give yourself extra time. Pack your car with essentials like blankets, food and water.

With the amount of snow expected, there’s a chance you could get stuck on the road or in a ditch.

If that happens, Sgt. Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police said first and foremost, make sure everyone in your car is okay.

Then it’s important to get out of your car and make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow. If it isn’t, carbon monoxide poisoning could happen.

Next, either call police or a tow truck for help.

“On some of these heavily traveled roads today, conditions are going to be extremely poor, and visibility is going to be an issue,” Sgt. Bohner said. “We might not be calling tow trucks to do pullouts and that type of thing. So, you might have to get transported off and then come back once the storm clears.”

Sgt. Bohner said the bottom line is slow down, don’t tailgate and avoid driving in packs of other cars until the winter storm passes.

