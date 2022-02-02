Rural roads in Marshall County almost invisible in winter storm

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now spent Wednesday down in Marshall County where snow totals are forecasted to be their highest for this winter storm.

Snow kept falling from the time reporter Jack Springgate arrived in Plymouth at 7:00 AM until he left around 6:30 PM.

The roads were much more difficult to travel on for those coming home from work than it was on their way to work in the morning.

Many people will be taking rural roads home that were almost impossible to see the road in these whiteout conditions.

Plymouth Schools announced an elearning day for Thursday, and there could be more business and office closures in Marshall County depending on the roads.

“Just be careful. There will probably be some businesses closed tomorrow. So far we’re not going to shut things down but it could happen overnight,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.

By the time our reporter left Plymouth, he measured snow accumulations up to eight inches.

